EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,015,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,456,000 after buying an additional 106,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,295,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,631,000 after buying an additional 16,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,576,000 after buying an additional 27,447 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 819,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,118,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 793,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,137,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Shares of ENS opened at $78.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.74.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.50 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In related news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENS. TheStreet lowered shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.