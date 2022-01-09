Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives 35.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 35.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.64, for a total value of 10,656,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,514,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EDR stock traded up 0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 33.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,953,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,170. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 22.02 and a 52 week high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is 27.31.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

