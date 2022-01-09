Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 6,549 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Empire Life Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises about 1.7% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $26,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after buying an additional 993,053 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.14.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

