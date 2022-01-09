Empire Life Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Empire Life Investments Inc. reduced its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

FRC opened at $204.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.98. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $143.60 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.83.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

