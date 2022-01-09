Empire Life Investments Inc. Raises Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,532 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 89,026 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $17,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.43.

Shares of EOG opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.01. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.