Empire Life Investments Inc. Acquires 97 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.15.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $461.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.79. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

