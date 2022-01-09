Embark Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EMBK)

Embark Technology Inc (NASDAQ:EMBK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 20,409 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,783% compared to the average volume of 1,084 call options.

EMBK opened at $6.74 on Friday. Embark Technology has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMBK. Citigroup began coverage on Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Embark Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Embark Trucks Inc is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

