Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Update

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,300 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 382,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,903.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPWDF opened at $12.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. Electric Power Development has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $16.35.

About Electric Power Development

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. supplies hydroelectric and thermal power. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power, Electric Power-related Business, Overseas, and Others. The Electric Power segment deals with electric power and wind power plant businesses. The Electric Power-related Business segment offers design, installation, maintenance, and repair of electrical power equipment, as well as operation of welfare facilities, provision of computer services, and manufacture of biomass fuel.

