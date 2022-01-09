Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $125.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $180.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elastic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.50.

Elastic stock opened at $108.22 on Thursday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $97.89 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.74.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Elastic’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 69,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $11,931,042.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,503 shares of company stock worth $33,964,126 in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Elastic by 84.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Elastic in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Elastic by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

