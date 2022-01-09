eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,241 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 228,008 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $41,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.13.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $25,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,481 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

