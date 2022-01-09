Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.47.

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $167.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,981,097,000 after purchasing an additional 266,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,720,000 after purchasing an additional 213,582 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,025,000 after purchasing an additional 109,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after purchasing an additional 274,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,580,000 after purchasing an additional 136,366 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

