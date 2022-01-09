Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Stock Position Cut by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 17.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 111,103 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 837.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 89,268 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 13.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,025,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,111,000 after purchasing an additional 68,781 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,817,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the period. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.35. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.95 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 12.40%. On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

EBC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

