Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $156.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 17.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is presently 18.80%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $224,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter worth $444,000. Institutional investors own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.