Dynamite (DYNMT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $79,663.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $57,229.79 and approximately $79,663.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.72 or 0.00411282 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000148 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008940 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000925 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.12 or 0.01269064 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003325 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 731,501 coins and its circulating supply is 395,894 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.