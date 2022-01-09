Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Short Interest Update

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DCO opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $65.40. The company has a market capitalization of $560.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.25.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $163.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $76,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter worth $2,090,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 81.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter worth $1,359,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 31.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

