Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.08 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00058097 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00080754 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.93 or 0.07378771 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,603.47 or 0.99671966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00071163 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

