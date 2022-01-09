Duality Advisers LP Takes $262,000 Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 182,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 18.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 28.9% during the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 866,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after acquiring an additional 193,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 23.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 82,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

DOC stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 270.60%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

