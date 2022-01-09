DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $126.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.27% from the stock’s current price.
DTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.
NYSE:DTE opened at $119.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.65. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $122.14.
In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,868,458,000 after acquiring an additional 356,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,530,000 after purchasing an additional 998,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,257,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,704,459,000 after purchasing an additional 396,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,555,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,454,000 after purchasing an additional 164,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,178,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,199,000 after purchasing an additional 127,765 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DTE Energy Company Profile
DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.
