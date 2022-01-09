Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) and Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) and Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.2% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Doximity and Turing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity N/A 20.56% 15.26% Turing N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Doximity and Turing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $206.90 million 43.18 $50.21 million N/A N/A Turing $803.38 million 9.15 $79.28 million N/A N/A

Turing has higher revenue and earnings than Doximity.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Doximity and Turing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 1 2 7 0 2.60 Turing 0 4 8 0 2.67

Doximity currently has a consensus price target of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.13%. Turing has a consensus price target of $32.45, suggesting a potential upside of 34.72%. Given Doximity’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Doximity is more favorable than Turing.

Summary

Doximity beats Turing on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

