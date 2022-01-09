Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.69.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock.

Get Dover alerts:

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dover by 681.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Dover by 361.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Dover by 334.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOV traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.92. 1,057,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,842. Dover has a 12-month low of $115.88 and a 12-month high of $184.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dover will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Dover’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.