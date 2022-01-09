DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,669 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $22,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.68.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $132.27 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.54.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total value of $8,013,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total value of $1,147,109.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,637,286 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,685,264 over the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

