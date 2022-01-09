Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) PT Raised to C$10.50 at Raymond James

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CWXZF. lowered their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWXZF opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $8.61.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

