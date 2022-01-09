Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DISCA. Barclays dropped their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. Discovery has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Discovery will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Discovery by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Discovery by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Discovery by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.