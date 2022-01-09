Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.70% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DISCA. Barclays dropped their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.
Shares of DISCA stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. Discovery has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.
In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Discovery by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Discovery by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Discovery by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.
Discovery Company Profile
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
