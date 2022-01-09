Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) Short Interest Down 18.8% in December

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

DISCB stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. Discovery has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $150.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

