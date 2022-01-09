Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX) Trading Down 0.3%

Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 2,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. UBS Group AG owned about 22.73% of Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

