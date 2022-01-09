Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.86.

APPS has been the topic of several research reports. boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,186,000 after purchasing an additional 106,925 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,329,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,615 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,169,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,164,000 after buying an additional 249,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,087,000 after buying an additional 26,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average of $64.96.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

