DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will announce earnings of $2.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported earnings per share of $2.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $15.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.40 to $15.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $13.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.41.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after purchasing an additional 389,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $277,668,000 after purchasing an additional 360,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,402,000 after buying an additional 258,679 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,263. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $62.29 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

