Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEO. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $211.38 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $153.67 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

