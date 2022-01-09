DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of DHI Group stock opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a market cap of $300.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.59 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHX. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in DHI Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DHI Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DHI Group by 204.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in DHI Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

