Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Position Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,273 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Devon Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,178,743,000 after purchasing an additional 460,138 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,812,563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $753,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,309 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.03.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $48.89 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

