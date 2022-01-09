Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives $71.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPSGY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

DPSGY stock opened at $63.38 on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $72.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average of $65.63.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

