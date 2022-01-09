Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives $71.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.00.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPSGY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
DPSGY stock opened at $63.38 on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $72.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average of $65.63.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.
