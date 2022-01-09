Deutsche Bank AG Sells 7,992 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,992 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $17,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Ducommun during the second quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 29.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 89,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ducommun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

DCO opened at $46.99 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $163.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $76,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.