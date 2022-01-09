Deutsche Bank AG Sells 128,030 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,030 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $16,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,345,000 after buying an additional 251,034 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,980,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,592,000 after buying an additional 924,263 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,364,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,749,000 after buying an additional 362,933 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,335,000 after buying an additional 88,651 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,005,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,487,000 after buying an additional 333,971 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $87.19 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day moving average is $86.00.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

