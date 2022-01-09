Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72,079 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $15,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,506,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,905,000 after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 464,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,082,000 after purchasing an additional 110,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of PWR opened at $106.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.