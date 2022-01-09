Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 61.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,041,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,542,982 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $19,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Gerdau by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gerdau by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gerdau by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGB opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Gerdau S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Gerdau had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.2577 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Special dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 6.05%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on GGB. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

