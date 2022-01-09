Deutsche Bank AG Has $19.29 Million Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 122.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,096,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 603,595 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SLM were worth $19,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,610,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $305,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,686,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,905,000 after acquiring an additional 637,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,301,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,944,000 after acquiring an additional 243,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,745,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $120,291,000 after acquiring an additional 34,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,885,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,366,000 after acquiring an additional 606,502 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.29. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. The business had revenue of $357.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.61.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

