Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.73

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.73 and traded as low as C$1.50. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 18,644 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.73. The company has a market cap of C$15.38 million and a P/E ratio of 31.91.

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

