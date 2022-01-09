Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the November 30th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

OTCMKTS DENKF opened at $35.46 on Friday. Denka has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $42.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.58.

Denka Company Profile

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers & Performance Plastics division offers synthetic rubber, styrene-based synthetic resins, styrene monomer, chloroprene rubber, polystyrene resin, ABS resin, CLEAREN, heat-resistant resin, transparent resin, POVAL, acetyl chemicals, and other products.

