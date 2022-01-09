Denise L. Jackson Sells 5,232 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $626,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AMN opened at $116.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.54. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.27.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,256,000 after acquiring an additional 192,936 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $729,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

