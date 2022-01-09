DeFi Pulse Index Hits Market Cap of $140.51 Million (DPI)

DeFi Pulse Index (CURRENCY:DPI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 9th. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $251.36 or 0.00589568 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFi Pulse Index has a market cap of $140.51 million and $916,243.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeFi Pulse Index has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00065867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005896 BTC.

DeFi Pulse Index Profile

DPI is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. The official website for DeFi Pulse Index is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi . DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

Buying and Selling DeFi Pulse Index

