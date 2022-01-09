Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Shares Sold by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $14,782,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $13,160,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $11,582,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $9,118,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $8,175,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCRN opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on DCRN. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

