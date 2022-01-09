Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is based in Menlo Park, California. “

DCRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCRN opened at $8.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 4,226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 2,523.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

