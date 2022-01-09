DE Burlo Group Inc. Sells 18,266 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DE Burlo Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 49.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,266 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.15.

NYSE MA traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $369.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,550,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.02.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

