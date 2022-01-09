DE Burlo Group Inc. Reduces Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lowered its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. EPAM Systems accounts for approximately 2.5% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $15,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 89.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,574,000 after acquiring an additional 187,554 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 121.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,345,000 after acquiring an additional 185,729 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 40.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,217,000 after acquiring an additional 151,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,442,000 after acquiring an additional 143,407 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth $70,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total transaction of $768,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,261 shares of company stock worth $57,627,705. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $22.37 on Friday, hitting $556.68. 471,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.76 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $650.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $611.11.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

