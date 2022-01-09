DE Burlo Group Inc. Invests $4.62 Million in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ASML by 14.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,431 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in ASML by 1,903.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,121,000 after buying an additional 789,563 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 88,471.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 114,128 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in ASML by 3,121.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,144,000 after buying an additional 92,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 7.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,062,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,699,000 after buying an additional 74,167 shares in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $7.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $756.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,624. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $803.56 and a 200 day moving average of $785.31. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $499.43 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. ASML’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $815.71.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

