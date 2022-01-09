DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

DE Burlo Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 83.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 33,700 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYK traded down $7.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,788. The company has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.74.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

