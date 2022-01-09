DE Burlo Group Inc. Buys 6,700 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 23.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up approximately 1.6% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $43,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,003.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ODFL. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.14.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL traded down $9.59 on Friday, reaching $332.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,196. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.76 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $352.09 and a 200-day moving average of $306.68.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.