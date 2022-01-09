Dawson James Boosts 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Price Target to $8.50

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) had its target price upped by Dawson James from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 22nd Century Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

NASDAQ:XXII opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $449.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.91. 22nd Century Group has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 82.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $49,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XXII. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,951,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,455,000 after buying an additional 195,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,610,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after buying an additional 1,441,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,751,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 212,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 3,188.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,459,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after buying an additional 2,384,689 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 470.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 1,241,613 shares during the period. 35.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.