Datamine FLUX Price Reaches $0.53 on Major Exchanges (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $551,064.45 and approximately $3,812.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00057865 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00085692 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.59 or 0.07398231 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,960.86 or 0.99863900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00071541 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,045,106 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

