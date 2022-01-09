Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the subject of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.24.

DDOG opened at $143.79 on Thursday. Datadog has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,027.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.38 and a 200-day moving average of $146.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $54,322,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $182,126.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,284,555 shares of company stock worth $393,885,396 in the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Datadog by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after buying an additional 5,600,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,553 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,264,000 after purchasing an additional 440,562 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,393,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,176,000 after purchasing an additional 221,681 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,880,000 after purchasing an additional 184,915 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

